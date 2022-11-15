Fucked Up have kept busy these last few years with a new entry in their Zodiac series and a couple of EPs, but they haven’t released a proper full-length album since 2018’s Dose Your Dreams. They have a new one coming early next year, though, and they previewed it last month with “One Day,” the title track. Today, they’re back with another single, the rousing and ramshackle “Found.”

“I used to live on Davenport Road, which is one of the oldest streets in North America, and has been a First Nations trail for thousands of years, running along the north shore of Lake Iroquois, which receded after the last ice age,” Mike Haliechuck said in a statement, continuing:

Just to the east was Taddle Creek, which was buried underground during the 19th century, to build the streets I walk on. I thought about gentrification a lot, watching little stores get swallowed up by big buildings until I realized I am one of those big buildings. The name of the song comes from the Shadi Bartsch translation of the Aeneid, where she points out that the words “found” and “stab” open and close the book, which are two meanings for the same greek verb. That discovery is actually conquest, and that settlement is always violence. And that any story I try to tell myself about the place I found to live can only be a story to justify the expansion of one people across the world of another.

One Day is out 1/27 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.