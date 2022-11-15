Shame – “Fingers Of Steel”
The UK rock band Shame have announced a new album, Food For Worms, the follow-up to Drunk Tank Pink, which came out at the beginning of 2021. It’s been billed as a more expansive sound for the band, and they recruited esteemed producer Flood to record it with them. In a press release, bandleader Charlie Steen called it “the Lamborghini of Shame records.”
The songs were written in preparation for a pair of small shows that took place last year where they would play entirely new material; they then recorded the album while on a European festival run. Today, they’re sharing its lead single “Fingers Of Steel.” It comes with a music video directed by James Humby. “Self-obsession, social media flagellation and death can all be seen in this Oscar-nominated performance,” Steen noted. “No one’s ever done a video like this before and when you watch it, you’ll see why. Think Casablanca, but in color, and better.”
Watch and listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Fingers Of Steel”
02 “Six-Pack”
03 “Yankees”
04 “Alibis”
05 “Adderall”
06 “Orchid”
07 “The Fall Of Paul”
08 “Burning By Design”
09 “Different Person”
10 “All The People”
TOUR DATES:
03/01 Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
03/03 Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
03/04 Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop
03/05 Leeds, UK @ Stylus
03/07 Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill
03/08 Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
03/09 Bristol, UK @ SWX
03/11 Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
03/12 Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
03/14 Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
03/15 Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage
03/16 Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
03/18 Lisbon, PT @ LAV
03/19 Madrid, ES @ Nazca
03/20 Barcelona, ES @ La 2 de Apolo
03/22 Nimes, FR @ Paloma
03/23 Milan, IT @ Magnolia
03/24 Zurich, CH @ Plaza
03/26 Munich, DE @ Technikum
03/27 Berlin, DE @ Astra
03/28 Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
03/30 Oslo, NO @ Vulkan
03/31 Stockholm, SE @ Debaser
04/01 Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
04/03 Brussels, BE @ AB
04/04 Cologne, DE @ Floria
04/06 Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
04/28 London, UK @ Brixton Academy
05/10 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
05/12 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
05/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
05/16 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
05/18 Montréal, QC @ Foufounes Électriques
05/19 Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW
05/20 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
05/22 Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
05/24 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/26 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
05/27 Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
05/28 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
05/30 Dallas,TX @ Granada Theater
06/02 Austin, TX @ The Scoot Inn
06/03 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
06/04 New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
Food For Worms is out 2/24 via Dead Oceans.