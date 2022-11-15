The UK rock band Shame have announced a new album, Food For Worms, the follow-up to Drunk Tank Pink, which came out at the beginning of 2021. It’s been billed as a more expansive sound for the band, and they recruited esteemed producer Flood to record it with them. In a press release, bandleader Charlie Steen called it “the Lamborghini of Shame records.”

The songs were written in preparation for a pair of small shows that took place last year where they would play entirely new material; they then recorded the album while on a European festival run. Today, they’re sharing its lead single “Fingers Of Steel.” It comes with a music video directed by James Humby. “Self-obsession, social media flagellation and death can all be seen in this Oscar-nominated performance,” Steen noted. “No one’s ever done a video like this before and when you watch it, you’ll see why. Think Casablanca, but in color, and better.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fingers Of Steel”

02 “Six-Pack”

03 “Yankees”

04 “Alibis”

05 “Adderall”

06 “Orchid”

07 “The Fall Of Paul”

08 “Burning By Design”

09 “Different Person”

10 “All The People”

TOUR DATES:

03/01 Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

03/03 Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

03/04 Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

03/05 Leeds, UK @ Stylus

03/07 Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill

03/08 Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

03/09 Bristol, UK @ SWX

03/11 Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

03/12 Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

03/14 Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

03/15 Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage

03/16 Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

03/18 Lisbon, PT @ LAV

03/19 Madrid, ES @ Nazca

03/20 Barcelona, ES @ La 2 de Apolo

03/22 Nimes, FR @ Paloma

03/23 Milan, IT @ Magnolia

03/24 Zurich, CH @ Plaza

03/26 Munich, DE @ Technikum

03/27 Berlin, DE @ Astra

03/28 Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

03/30 Oslo, NO @ Vulkan

03/31 Stockholm, SE @ Debaser

04/01 Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

04/03 Brussels, BE @ AB

04/04 Cologne, DE @ Floria

04/06 Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

04/28 London, UK @ Brixton Academy

05/10 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

05/12 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

05/13 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

05/16 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

05/18 Montréal, QC @ Foufounes Électriques

05/19 Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW

05/20 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

05/22 Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

05/24 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/26 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

05/27 Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

05/28 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

05/30 Dallas,TX @ Granada Theater

06/02 Austin, TX @ The Scoot Inn

06/03 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

06/04 New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

Food For Worms is out 2/24 via Dead Oceans.