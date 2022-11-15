Homesick Festival 2023 Has Snail Mail, Deafheaven, Fiddlehead, & More

Ceremony’s Anthony Anzaldo is bringing his Homesick Festival back in January. It’ll be a two-night stand at the UC Theatre in Berkeley on Jan. 20 and 21 with a lineup including Snail Mail, Deafheaven, Fiddlehead, Lilys, Margaritas Podridas, Nuevo Testamento, Screaming Females, Sheer Mag, Shutups, Spy, Sunami, Supercrush, Tempers, and more to be announced. Tickets will be on sale here this Thursday, Nov. 17 at noon PST. Seems like it’ll be a good time.