Juicy J & Lex Luger Picked The Perfect Time To Release A New Album Called Crypto Business

In 2010, around the time that legendary Memphis rap group Three 6 Mafia broke up, co-founder Juicy J teamed up with surging Virginia beatmaker Lex Luger to release the mixtape Rubba Band Business. That mixtape and its 2011 sequel Rubba Band Business 2 revived Juicy’s career, turning him into a viable solo star and introducing his whole hedonistic stomp-rap style to a whole new generation. That was great timing! Now, Juicy J and Lex Luger have reunited to release a new album called Crypto Business. Once again, perfect timing.

Juicy J has been rapping about cryptocurrency and NFTs for a while now, and it’s always been pretty gross. But Crypto Business is coming out four days after crypto giant FTX declared bankruptcy, essentially plunging the entire crypto market into absolute freefall. At this point, an album called Crypto Business feels like some kind of majestic grand-scale prank. It’s like putting out an album called Stock Market Pimpin’ in November 1929. I think it rules.

The actual music on Crypto Business is understandably going to be completely overshadowed by the title. (It doesn’t help that Juicy J has been, um, flooding the market. His last album, the Pi’erre Bourne collab Space Age Pimpin, came out five months ago.) But if you like hearing Juicy J rapping about partying, there’s a lot of that on Crypto Business, which has guest appearances from people like Project Pat, Wiz Khalifa, BeatKing, Finesse 2 Tymes, Lil Keke, and La Chat. Also, there’s a part where Juicy says, “I should be in UFC, I make the pussy tap out.” That’s a funny image. You can stream the album below.

The self-released Crypto Business is out now. I would like to personally salute Juicy J for not pushing the release back or changing the title or anything.