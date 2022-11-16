Neil Young Explains His Spotify Beef To Howard Stern, Talks With Rick Rubin On Apple Music

Neil Young has not relented in his boycott of Spotify, but he doesn’t share the same animosity toward all streaming services. As Billboard points out, Young recently discussed his objections to Spotify on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM talk show. He also did an interview with Rick Rubin and Zane Lowe on Apple Music, a DSP that remains in his good graces.

Speaking to Stern, Young reiterated his stated reasons for removing his music from Spotify. For one thing, he was “distressed” about the COVID conspiracy theories and dubious treatment methods that were getting airtime on Spotify:

I woke up one morning and I heard somebody saying there was some scientists saying something about COVID, or some doctors and they were saying something about COVID and how many people were dying in hospitals and misinformation. And I listened to it and they were saying he purposely is saying this stuff that he knows isn’t true about COVID and people were dying. I just called up my management and said, “We’re out of there. Get me off.” And we’ll be fine, and it was a little shocking because they know all the [streaming] numbers. Who cares? You know, who cares? What’s his name? [Spotify CEO] Daniel Ek? He cares about money.

In previous statements, Young has specified that he’s talking about The Joe Rogan Experience; Spotify reportedly paid $100 million to be the exclusive home of the hit podcast. He also repeated his complaints about the audio quality on Spotify, which does not offer hi-res audio options comparable to some of their competitors:

The way I look at it, that just turned me off and I made an instant decision — I didn’t think about it at all — just take my music off, we don’t need it. We’ve got all these other places. And it sounds better at the other places. Why would I want to keep it on Spotify when it sounds like a pixilated movie?

Over at Apple Music 1, Zane Lowe met with Young and Rick Rubin, who produced Young and Crazy Horse’s new album World Record, at Rubin’s Shangri-La studio in Malibu. “He was the closest I have been to working with David Briggs, who was my first producer,” Young said of Rubin. “Rick loves music. I love music. Rick loves music. Rick knows how to make records. I know how to make records. We have fun hanging out together. What’s the problem? It’s what we do.”

He also said this about selling the publishing rights to his catalog:

I wanted to sell my songs because I don’t have to worry about a fucking thing now. I don’t have to do anything I don’t want to do. I’ve got the end of my life to go out doing exactly what it is I want to do and not doing what I don’t want to do. Unless it hurts somebody that I love, then I really have to think about it, but when it comes to expressing who you are and what you can do, if you’re constricted by money and a lot of people are relying on you, you don’t have to do that. You spend 75 years getting to the spot. You don’t have to pay for what you did. You just sell what you want and you use the money to be able to go forward living life the way you want to live it and to make the examples. That’s the way I feel about it. I don’t have to go on a tour if I don’t want to go on a tour.

However, he flinches at the thought of his songs being used in advertisements: “No. I don’t like that. I like the songs to be the songs. I don’t want the songs to become associated with a product or with a movement or with a politician or with a sport or with anything.” Young also discussed climate change, why he doesn’t collect vinyl and avoids social media, how he manages his archives, and much more. Watch below.