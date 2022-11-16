Brainiac Releasing Previously Unheard Final Recordings On New EP

The influential Dayton synth-powered indie-rock freaks Brainiac — whose run was tragically cut short due to frontman Timmy Taylor’s death in a car accident in 1997 — are the subject of a new reissue series from Touch & Go Records. The next installment will feature previously unreleased recordings. The demos collection Predator Nominate is billed as a sister release to the final official Brainiac release, the Electro-Shock For President EP. The release features an 11×11 insert with liner notes by Brainiac’s John Schmersal (later of Enon and other fine bands). It’s due out in January.

The surviving members of Brainiac are also headed out on tour next year. They’ll open for Mogwai on a series of European dates and will play a single hometown show in Dayton upon their return. Check out the tour dates and the new EP’s tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Predator Nominate”

02 “Kiss Of The Dog”

03 “Smothered Inside”

04 “The Game”

05 “Going Wrong”

06 “Didn’t Feel”

07 “Gone Away”

08 “Pyramid Theme”

09 “Come With Me”

TOUR DATES:

09 FEB 23 / ALBERT HALL (MANCHESTER, UK) £

10 FEB 23 / ALBERT HALL (MANCHESTER, UK) £

11 FEB 23 / 02 ACADEMY LEEDS (LEEDS, UK) £

12 FEB 23 / SAGE GATESHEAD (GATESHEAD, UK) £

13 FEB 23 / STEREO (GLASGOW, UK)

14 FEB 23 / ROCK CITY (NOTTINGHAM, UK) £

15 FEB 23 / THE FORUM (BATH, UK) £

16 FEB 23 / CARDIFF UNIVERSITY GREAT HALL (CARDIFF, UK) £

17 FEB 23 / BRIGHTON DOME (BRIGHTON, UK) £

18 FEB 23 / CORN EXCHANGE (CAMBRIDGE, UK) £

19 FEB 23 / 02 INSTITUTE BIRMINGHAM (BIRMINGHAM, UK) £

20 FEB 23 / MOTH (LONDON, UK)

24 FEB 23 / BRIGHTSIDE (DAYTON, OH) $

£ W/ MOGWAI

$ W/ DEAD RIDER

Predator Nominate is out 1/20 on limited edition silver vinyl via Touch & Go. Pre-order it here.