Matthew McConaughey’s Texas Longhorns Basketball Hype Video Is Awful

So, here’s a thing that exists. Matthew McConaughey — Oscar-winning actor, living meme, one-time gubernatorial aspirant — is a native Texan and a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin. He’s a huge fan of Texas Longhorns athletics, and to celebrate the start of college basketball season, he has starred in a new music video.

Back in April, when the university opened its new arena the Moody Center, McConaughey stepped to the podium and attempted to lead a sing-along: “Are you ready to bless the Mood?” A week ago, upon celebrating his 53rd birthday, McConaughey posted footage of himself singing (and sort of beatboxing?) the song, which is called “Bless The Mood.” Now, three games into the men’s basketball season, “Bless The Mood” is a music video.

This thing is unbearably bad. And I don’t just say that as an Ohio State fan. McConaughey is a man of many talents, but half-singing half-rapping in a sort of country-western beat poetry over brassy, gospel-inflected soul music is not one of them. This feels like the punctuation on the end of the McConaissance. See for yourself below.