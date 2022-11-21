Quasi – “Doomscrollers”

Quasi – “Doomscrollers”

John Clark

New Music November 21, 2022 10:58 AM By James Rettig
0

Last month, Sam Coomes and Janet Weiss announced a new Quasi album, Breaking The Balls Of History, which will be out in February. We got lead single “Queen Of Ears” at the time, and today the pair is back with another new single, “Doomscrollers,” a punchy one about the current state of society. “To everyone sleeping in their car/ And all the teenage Tik Tok stars/ And everybody baking bread/ Doomscrolling, going outta their head…” Coomes sings in its opening lines. Watch a video for it below.

Breaking The Balls Of History is out 2/10 via Sub Pop.

