Kris Wu Sentenced To 13 Years In Jail For Rape

News November 25, 2022 2:56 PM By James Rettig
The Chinese-Canadian musician Kris Wu was sentenced to 13 years in jail after a Beijing court found him guilty of a number of sex crimes including rape, as Reuters reports.

Wu was arrested last year after being accused of date rape; at least 24 additional victims spoke out, and an investigation by a Chinese court found evidence that he had raped three women, taking advantage of them while they were drunk at his home. Those three charges resulted in a sentence of 11 years and six months; he received an addition sentence of one year and 10 months for “gathering people to commit adultery.”

Wu, who was born in China and holds Canadian citizenship, was a member of the K-pop band EXO in the 2010s. After launching a solo career, he became one of China’s most popular celebrities. As a result of his sentencing, the court said that he will be deported, though likely after his sentence has been completed.

James Rettig Staff

