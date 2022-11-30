The Florida-based rapper Saucy Santana first made a name for himself as a makeup artist for City Girls and as a character in that group’s whole extended universe. That led to a role on the reality show Love & Hip-Hop: Miami, part of the same franchise that first launched Cardi B. When you’ve got a big enough personality and you’re on one of those shows, you almost can’t help but become a star, and Saucy Santana is now on his way. Last year, he released his debut album Keep It Playa. This year, he was one of the standouts of XXL‘s Freshman Class, and he’s released a series of bangers. Today, we get a new one.

“Bop Bop” is a hard, simple, energetic club jam — the same kind of booming and undeniable track that first made City Girls into such a force. Saucy Santana jumps on a hard, bouncy beat from regular producer Tre Trax, and he sounds like he’s having a blast. The song doesn’t do anything new, but it moves, and that’s what you need from a track like this. Check out the club-life video for “Bop Bop” below.

“Bop Bop” is out now on RCA.