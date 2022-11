Last month, the Men announced a new album, New York City, due out in February — it’ll be their first album in three years following 2020’s Mercy, which came out the same month in 2020. They shared the scuzzy, back-to-basics lead single “Hard Livin’” at the time, and today the band is back with a new single, the roaring and sardonic “God Bless The USA.” Check it out below.

New York City is out 2/3 via Fuzz Club. Pre-order it here.