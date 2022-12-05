Watch The 1975’s Matty Healy Join Dashboard Confessional At Audacy Beach Festival

December 4, 2022
0

The 1975 and Dashboard Confessional were both on the lineup at this weekend’s Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, and they crossed paths when Matty Healy came out during Dashboard’s show to perform “Hands Down” with the band for their last song of the set.

Healy previously performed with Chris Carrabba in 2019 at a show in London, where they covered the 1975’s “Sex” together.

“Emo multiverse is glitching,” Healy wrote on his Instagram. Watch some video below.

