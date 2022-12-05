Hamish Kilgour Of The Clean Has Died

The Clean’s Hamish Kilgour has died, as reported by the New Zealand publication Stuff. The musician was reported missing last week by his family after last being seen at a shopping mall in Christchurch. No cause of death has been revealed.

Kilgour and his brother David founded the Clean in 1978. They’re credited as one of the pioneers behind the jangly “Dunedin sound” strain of indie-pop. The group’s debut single “Tally Ho!” came out in 1981, and it put both them and Flying Nun Records on the map. The band recorded a pair of EPs, Boodle Boodle Boodle and Great Sounds Great…, before splitting up for a time. The brothers released music as the Great Unwashed before returning to the Clean name in the late ’80s, reuniting for a tour and live EP. That reunion tour was followed by the Clean’s debut full-length album, Vehicle, which was released in 1990.

Hamish moved to New York City after Vehicle‘s release and started the Mad Scene with Lisa Siegel. They made their debut with a 7″ in 1992, and their first album, Sealight, followed in 1995. They’d continue on through 2012’s Blip, which was produced by Sonic Boom. A number of Clean breakups and reunions also happened in the ensuing years, often accompanied by a full-length. Modern Rock came out in 1994, Unknown Country, in ’96, and then Getaway in 2001 — that last one featured contributions from Yo La Tengo’s Georgia Hubley and Ira Kaplan, longtime fans of the band. The Clean’s last full-length album was 2009’s Mister Pop.

In 2014, he put out his debut solo album, All Of It And Nothing, which he worked on with Gary Olsen. That was followed by another album, Finklestein, in 2018.