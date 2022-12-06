Sunset Rubdown Announce Reunion Tour

Sunset Rubdown are back. Wolf Parade’s Spencer Krug started Sunset Rubdown as a solo project in 2005, and it quickly expanded into a full four-piece band. Within a few years, the group released four albums. The most recent of them was 2009’s Dragonslayer. The same year that Dragonslayer came out, Sunset Rubdown broke up; they played their final show in Tokyo. Krug has said that Sunset Rubdown would never return, and he started Moonface, another solo project. Next year, however, Sunset Rubdown are coming back to tour once again.

According to a press release, Spencer Krug emailed his former bandmates one morning after having a dream where they were playing together again. Those former bandmates were down for a reunion, so the band will hit the road for two short tours in 2023 — both starting in Canada, both going down opposite coasts. That press release also leaves the door open for new music, claiming that the band’s shows will “celebrate the three albums created as a band and look toward the possibility of a fourth.” Check out Sunset Rubdown’s dates below.

TOUR DATES:

3/24 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

3/25 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

3/26 – Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW

3/27 – Portland, ME @ Space

3/28 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

3/30 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

3/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

4/01 – Washington, DC @ DC9

4/19 – Victoria, BC @ Lucky Bar

4/20 – Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret

4/21 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

4/22 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

4/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

4/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

