Snoop Dogg Cereal Blocked From Using The Name Snoop Loopz

Back in August, Snoop Dogg announced a new marshmallow-filled cereal called “Snoop Loopz,” produced through his Broadus Foods label, which Snoop runs with Master P. (It’s also the cereal Jack White had some questions about.) Unfortunately, according to a couple of videos posted to Mater P and Snoop’s respective Instagrams, the two won’t be able to go ahead with the name “Snoop Loopz.” In a caption, the two said: “We’ve built a national brand and disrupted the cereal industry, we did it with hard work and integrity. I know they’re uncomfortable and scared.” The pair didn’t specify who “they” were, but presumably Kellogg’s is threatening litigation because of Froot Loops.

Here’s the full update from Snoop and Master P:

So they don’t want us to use Snoop Loopz on our cereal box even though that’s that’s my name. We’ve built a national brand and disrupted the cereal industry, we did it with hard work and integrity. I know they’re uncomfortable and scared. But our mission is to build diversity and economic empowerment. Times have changed. There’s enough room for all of us to be successful. This is bigger than us, we are fighting for the next generation of entrepreneurs. We’re no longer just being consumers, we’re educating the culture building our own brands, and passing down generational wealth. Broadus Foods is all about helping the community. It’s official we’re taking over the breakfast foods industry. They can’t stop us. It’s David versus Goliath. @masterp and I got the slingshot. This is a minor setback for a major comeback. #GodsPlan What do YOU think we should name our new cereal?

“We ain’t stopping. This is only the beginning,” Master P assured viewers in the video message, which also expressed disappointment at being stopped from distributing, as Snoop put it, “something a little bit more diverse, something a little bit more intertwined with the world we’re living in right now.”

Definitely a major bummer for them, but at least they’re making the best of an annoying situation by crowdsourcing a new cereal name.