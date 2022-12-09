R. Kelly Denies Involvement With ‘I Admit It’ Album

R. Kelly is in prison after various convictions for federal sex crimes. He has been widely de-platformed within the music industry. Yet somehow, a new R. Kelly release called I Admit It appeared on streaming services today.

DSPs list the Sony subsidiary Legacy Recordings as the label behind the release, but a rep for Sony tells TMZ that the label did not put the album out. It’s as yet unclear how the album ended up online.

UPDATE: Kelly says it’s not his voice on the album and that he had nothing to do with its release.