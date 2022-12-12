Stream Little Simz’s New Album No Thank You

Last year, the British rapper Little Simz released an excellent new album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, which was our Album Of The Week at the time and went on to win the UK’s prestigious Mercury Prize. Last week, she abruptly announced a new album with an imminent release date: today! It’s called No Thank You and it arrived with no advance singles and scant details, beyond that her frequent collaborator Inflo, the figure behind SAULT, produced the whole thing. Check it out below.

No Thank You is out now on Forever Living Originals/AWAL.

