On Friday night, hundreds of fans were denied entry into Bad Bunny’s concert in Mexico City after being told that their legitimate tickets were fraudulent despite apparently being purchased through Ticketmaster’s platform. As Billboard reports, the start of Bad Bunny’s show at the Estadio Azteca was delayed by an hour as venue personnel attempted to deal with the large amount of ticket disputes.

Ticketmaster issued a statement on Saturday, saying that “the issues with access were the result of an unprecedented number of fake tickets, which led to a not normal agglomeration of people and an intermittent operation of our system.”

“The above generated confusion and complicated the entrance to the stadium,” the statement continued. “With the unfortunate consequence that people with legitimate tickets were denied access.”

The company said that they would issue refunds to ticket holders who were unable to gain access to the concert, along with additional compensation “no less than 20% of the price paid for the ticket, in accordance with the terms of article 92 Bis of the Federal Law of Consumer Protection, which states that right when a service is deficient or is not rendered.”

The Federal Attorney For The Mexican Consumer, a government entity, has opened an investigation into the incident. Officials from the organization were also on-site last night at Bad Bunny’s second show at the stadium.

Last month, Ticketmaster faced criticism after a debacle over the sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets.