Janet Jackson Announces 2023 Tour With Ludacris

As the guy who writes The Number Ones, I’ve lately heard from a lot of people that the column has given them a new appreciation of Janet Jackson. If I accomplish nothing else on this planet, I’ll still feel pretty good about that. Janet Jackson had one of the all-time great pop-star runs, and she should not be taken for granted. Next year, the world will get a chance to revel in that songbook once again, as Janet is heading out on tour.

Next spring, Janet Jackson will launch her Together Again tour, which will hit arenas and amphitheaters across North America. Janet doesn’t have any new music to promote, though she did just join the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and the world did just learn of her power to explode laptops. The tour will celebrate 50 years of Janet’s time in the entertainment industry, which is crazy to think about, especially since Janet is only 56 years old. Ludacris, another artist who should not be taken for granted, will open the shows. That sounds like a great night out! Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

4/14 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena *

4/19 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *

4/21 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena *

4/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena *

4/25 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena *

4/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

4/29 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum *

4/30 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

5/02 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *

5/04 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

5/06 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

5/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

5/12 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

5/13 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *

5/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

5/19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

5/20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *

5/23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

5/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

5/26 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

5/27 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago *

5/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater *

5/30 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

6/02 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

6/03 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

6/04 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

6/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *

6/09 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *

6/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

6/11 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

6/16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre *

6/20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center *

6/21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena *

* with Ludacris