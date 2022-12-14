A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

With most four-note chords, if you were to alter the order of how the notes are stacked vertically from top to bottom, you might find that it doesn’t affect the musical outcome that much. But this isn’t so with the min6 and min7(♭5) inversions. What’s so alluring about these four-note chords is that they can take on a different emotional meaning based on how they’re voiced and depending on what chord comes next. Listen to the jazz standard “Autumn Leaves” — and pay attention to the line “but I miss you most of all, my darling.” The Emin7(♭5) functions as a substitute for the ii chord in a quasi ii-V-i cadence, producing a divinely aching or longing feeling. You’ll find similar — as well as divergent — dramatic effects in jazz standards like “Stella By Starlight,” with the results varying depending on the harmonic motion preceding and following each min7(♭5) chord.5

With “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” the minor plagal cadence in the verse imparts a restrained sense of nostalgia and yearning — not an overwrought one — because the particular Cmin6/E♭ voicing Carey and Afanasieff used doesn’t deliver the concentrated sentimentality of a chord voiced from the bottom up as an Amin7(♭5). I guess you could say they calibrated the nostalgia level so as to not make the song too treacly. Moreover, the song’s overall vibe is quite joyous — not at all maudlin. Apart from the harmony, we can attribute the lively feel to the song’s other crucial nostalgic element. That element, of course, is its production style, which invokes another blast from the past: the ’60s Brill Building pop sound.

Wall-of-Nostalgia

Walter Afanasieff has described how he and Mariah Carey set out to invoke the ’60s girl-group “Wall of Sound,” specifically as heard on Phil Spector’s 1963 album, A Christmas Gift For You.6 More precisely, they intended to channel one particular song: Darlene Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”7

It’s difficult to miss the stylistic connections between Phil Spector’s production and Afanasieff’s on “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Both songs contain an eighth-note triplet rhythmic figure forming a peppy shuffle groove. The Darlene Love recording swings a bit harder than Mariah’s, as it has a slower tempo (hovering around 128 bpm, allowing for the 3rd note of each eighth-note triplet grouping to lag slightly, producing a hipper feel) and the rhythm section features live world-class musicians. (The Wrecking Crew knew how to swing.) I clocked “All I Want For Christmas Is You” at a fixed 150.16 bpm, and Afanasieff programmed the rhythm section with a MIDI sequencer — so the result is a stiffer-sounding performance. Nevertheless, the nostalgia-soaked ’60s Phil Spector vibe is quite apparent, particularly in the background vocals, hand claps, timpani, and piano gestures.

Another curious connection is each song’s use of an iconic four-chord progression. Darlene Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” is built almost completely around a I-iii-IV-V progression. Mariah Carey’s song uses the ’50s doo-wop I-vi-IV-V progression in a more limited (albeit recurring) role, following each chorus. The difference is in the second chord (the iii versus the vi), although functionally they’re quite similar. The iii chord and the vi chord both have what we call “tonic function,” and in these sequences their job is to “prolongate” the I chord. (Harmonic prolongation is a concept from Shenkerian analysis — a fascinating topic, but perhaps one for another article.)

Harmonic Nostalgia Continues

Unsurprisingly, the prechorus/chorus section of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is where things really heat up. Mariah Carey’s melody features nice use of chromaticism and elegant intervallic jumps. The harmony uses a secondary dominant chord and cleverly disguised min7(♭5) chords to fashion cascading V-I (and V-i) authentic cadences. See Figure 4 below.