Quelle Chris & Cavalier Release New Surprise EP Death Tape 1: Black Cottonwood

The Detroit-raised, Brooklyn-based rapper and producer Quelle Chris is a relentlessly creative type, and he never sits still for long. Earlier this year, Quelle Chris released a very good album called DEATHFAME. Today, he’s followed that album with a new surprise EP that he recorded with Brooklyn rapper Cavalier, a frequent collaborator. But you can’t stream that EP online. You have to pay actual money for it.

Quelle Chris and Cavalier’s new EP is called Death Tape 1: Black Cottonwood, and it’s apparently the first in a series. Quelle Chris produced the entire EP, and it’s got contributions from Denmark Vessey, Marc The Maroon, and Mosel. Cavalier’s website describes the whole EP series like this: “Each mix an exploration and celebration of sound. Musical communion. Death. Rebirth. Repeat.” The site also promises that Black Cottonwood “will not be made available through digital streaming platforms.” You can, however, stream 30-second clips of every track here — a method of consumption that takes me back to the iTunes Music Store days. Those 30-second clips sound good!

Death Tape 1: Black Cottonwood is out now and available as a $15 download here. Check out our recent feature on Quelle Chris here.