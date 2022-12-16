Watch Palehound’s Ellen Kempner Rock Out With Tomberlin In Brooklyn

News December 16, 2022 12:43 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Watch Palehound’s Ellen Kempner Rock Out With Tomberlin In Brooklyn

News December 16, 2022 12:43 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Tomberlin headlined Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn last night with an opening set from Palehound’s Ellen Kempner. Near the end of the show, Kempner jumped on stage to add extra guitar and vocal action to the last two songs on the setlist, “Stoned” and “Happy Accident.” She returned during the encore to assist on “idkwntht,” but video of that performance hasn’t surfaced, and I imagine it was much quieter than the pair of distortion-bombed ballads that made their way online. Looks like it was a rad show. Watch footage below.

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but a second Tomberlin/Palehound show that was scheduled for tonight has been postponed until 1/13 due to an illness in Tomberlin’s band.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The 10 Worst Music Trends Of 2022

2 days ago 0

The 10 Best Jazz Albums Of 2022

4 days ago 0

Watch R.E.M. Members Perform At Their 40th Anniversary Tribute With Darius Rucker, Lenny Kaye, Indigo Girls, & More

2 days ago 0

Siouxsie Sioux Announces First Concert In 10 Years

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Usher & Alicia Keys’ “My Boo”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest