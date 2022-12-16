Watch Palehound’s Ellen Kempner Rock Out With Tomberlin In Brooklyn

Tomberlin headlined Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn last night with an opening set from Palehound’s Ellen Kempner. Near the end of the show, Kempner jumped on stage to add extra guitar and vocal action to the last two songs on the setlist, “Stoned” and “Happy Accident.” She returned during the encore to assist on “idkwntht,” but video of that performance hasn’t surfaced, and I imagine it was much quieter than the pair of distortion-bombed ballads that made their way online. Looks like it was a rad show. Watch footage below.

in which sb experiences vocal fry / greg breaks drum stick / and we have 3 guitars on stage https://t.co/zLFBARH4Ve — tomberlin (@tomberlin) December 16, 2022

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but a second Tomberlin/Palehound show that was scheduled for tonight has been postponed until 1/13 due to an illness in Tomberlin’s band.