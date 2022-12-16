Dame Helen Mirren Plays Kendrick Lamar’s Therapist In The New “Count Me Out” Video

Kendrick Lamar continues to trickle out videos from this year’s behemoth Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The latest, for “Count Me Out,” features Dame Helen Mirren in the role of Kendrick’s therapist. She’s mostly tasked with staring thoughtfully and attentively while Kendrick raps the song from a piano bench, but she does get in some line readings early on as Kendrick works through his feelings. In the space between them, a series of intriguing images unfolds. Directed as usual by Kendrick and Dave Free, it’s a fitting accompaniment for an album that’s so invested in the concept of therapy. Watch below along with the recent “Rich Spirit” video.

