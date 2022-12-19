The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2022
The polls have closed, the votes have been counted, and it’s time to reveal the results of our annual readers’ poll the Gummy Awards. It seems y’all still love indie rock very much, with just a pinch of big-budget pop sprinkled throughout. We only included one song per artist, and some reader favorites were excluded due to a split vote. Then again, all of the top tracks were by artists who piled up votes for multiple songs, so better luck next year, Grimace!
STEREOGUM READERS’ TOP 10 ALBUMS OF 2022
Beach House - Once Twice Melody
Soul Glo - Diaspora Problems
Rosalía - MOTOMAMI
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Gang Of Youths - angel in realtime.
Spoon - Lucifer On The Sofa
Beyoncé - RENAISSANCE
Black Country, New Road - Ants From Up There
Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
Alvvays - Blue Rev
STEREOGUM READERS’ TOP 10 SONGS OF 2022
10. Destroyer – “June”
9. Fontaines D.C. – “Jackie Down The Line”
8. Beyoncé – Break My Soul”
7. Braxe + Falcon – “Step By Step” (Feat. Panda Bear)
6. Black Country, New Road – “Concorde”
5. Alex G – “Runner”
4. Ethel Cain – “American Teenager”
3. Spoon – “Wild”
2. Big Thief – “Simulation Swarm”
1. Alvvays – “Belinda Says”