The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2022

The polls have closed, the votes have been counted, and it’s time to reveal the results of our annual readers’ poll the Gummy Awards. It seems y’all still love indie rock very much, with just a pinch of big-budget pop sprinkled throughout. We only included one song per artist, and some reader favorites were excluded due to a split vote. Then again, all of the top tracks were by artists who piled up votes for multiple songs, so better luck next year, Grimace!

STEREOGUM READERS’ TOP 10 ALBUMS OF 2022

10

Beach House - Once Twice Melody

09

Soul Glo - Diaspora Problems

08

Rosalía - MOTOMAMI

07

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

06

Gang Of Youths - angel in realtime.

05

Spoon - Lucifer On The Sofa

04

Beyoncé - RENAISSANCE

03

Black Country, New Road - Ants From Up There

02

Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

01

Alvvays - Blue Rev

STEREOGUM READERS’ TOP 10 SONGS OF 2022

10. Destroyer – “June”

9. Fontaines D.C. – “Jackie Down The Line”

8. Beyoncé – Break My Soul”

7. Braxe + Falcon – “Step By Step” (Feat. Panda Bear)

6. Black Country, New Road – “Concorde”

5. Alex G – “Runner”

4. Ethel Cain – “American Teenager”

3. Spoon – “Wild”

2. Big Thief – “Simulation Swarm”

1. Alvvays – “Belinda Says”

