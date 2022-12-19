LA’s Rotting Out are true hardcore cult heroes, and they make muscular stomp-around music as well as anyone. More than most of their hardcore peers, Rotting Out bring a whole lot of ’90s Californian skate-punk influence to their sound, and they’ve long carried the flame for fellow SoCal band Pennywise. In 2010, for instance, Rotting Out covered “Bro Hymn,” Pennywise’s 1991 classic shout-along tribute to bygone friends, and the video of that cover is utter bedlam. This past weekend, Rotting Out did it again, and they had hulking Pennywise guitarist Fletcher Dragge.

This past weekend, Rotting Out headlined one night of the annual LA hardcore festival and toy drive known as For The Children. Fellow LA hardcore heroes Terror headlined the other night, and the massive festival lineup also included bands like Sunami, Vein.fm, Harm’s Way, Take Offense, Fuming Mouth, King Nine, Koyo, Inclination, and Fleshwater. Rotting Out ended their set by bringing out Fletcher Dragge for what looks like a wild “Bro Hymn” singalong. Below, watch the whole stagedive spectacle and listen to the original “Bro Hymn.”