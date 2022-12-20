Watch Dave Grohl Play Foo Fighters/Nirvana Rarity “Marigold” For The First Time In 12 Years

The benefit show Letters To Santa: The 24 Hour Comedy And Music Marathon has been an annual Chicago tradition since 2002. This year’s installment began Monday at 6PM local time and continues until the same time today, with performers including Jeff Tweedy, Ty Segall, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, and Sally Timms and Jon Langford of the Mekons among others. Steve Albini, who served dinner to the cast of comedians live on stage last night at Constellation, also recruited Dave Grohl to do a virtual performance at the gig.

Grohl began his livestreamed set by performing “Marigold,” which was first released in 1992 under Grohl’s pseudonym Late! on the Pocketwatch album. Nirvana released a version of “Marigold” as a B-side to the “Heart-Shaped Box” single in 1993, becoming the only Nirvana song to feature Grohl on lead vocals. Then Foo Fighters included it on their 2006 acoustic live album Skin And Bones, making it the only track to be released by both Nirvana and Foo Fighters.

Until last night, Grohl hadn’t played “Marigold” live in 12 years. Below, check out footage of “Marigold” as well as The Colour And The Shape deep cut “New Way Home” from last night’s marathon performance.