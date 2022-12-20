Guided By Voices Cancel Evanston New Year’s Residency Due To Bob Pollard’s Fractured Knee

News December 20, 2022 1:27 PM By Chris DeVille
Guided By Voices were set to play a run of four shows next week at SPACE in Evanston, Illinois, culminating in a sold-out gig on New Year’s Eve. Those concerts have now been canceled because singer, songwriter, and ringleader Robert Pollard suffered a fractured kneecap. The band announced the cancellations today while sharing an X-ray of Pollard’s injury. According to the band’s post, “Refunds will be processed automatically for all Eventbrite ticket orders immediately. Please allow 7-14 business days for credit card refunds to post back to your account. No other steps need to be taken.”

Best wishes to anyone who just got the worst news about their NYE plans. Can’t think of a much better way to ring in a new year than a marathon GBV gig.

