Watch Damon Albarn Cover The Specials’ “Friday Night, Saturday Morning” In Tribute To Terry Hall

News December 20, 2022 4:44 PM By Chris DeVille
0

0

The death of Specials frontman Terry Hall has occasioned a massive outpouring of tributes from fellow musicians over the past 24 hours. One of those tributes comes from Blur and Gorillaz leader Damon Albarn, who collaborated with Hall many times over the years. “Terry, you meant the world to me. I love you,” Albarn wrote in a tweet along with footage of himself playing a solo piano cover of the Specials’ “Friday Night, Saturday Morning.” Watch that video below.

