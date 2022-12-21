The band’s second set began with Finn performing “Blankets” from his 2019 solo album I Need A New War, then sticking around for runs through Warren Zevon’s “Play It All Night Long” and John Hiatt’s “Walk On.” (You may recall that in 2018 the Drugs covered a different Zevon song with Finn.) At the end of the night Finn returned with fellow guest Matt Lowell of Lo Moon to sing Bob Seger’s “Against The Wind.”

Check the Zevon and Seger covers below along with the setlist via setlist.fm.

SET 1:

“I Don’t Live Here Anymore”

“Brothers”

“Pain”

“An Ocean In Between The Waves”

“I Don’t Wanna Wait”

“Victim” (with Matt Lowell)

“Strange Boat” (The Waterboys cover) (with Matt Lowell)

“Nothing To Find”

“Strangest Thing”

“Harmonia’s Dream”

SET 2:

“Blankets” (Craig Finn cover) (with Craig Finn)

“Play It All Night Long” (Warren Zevon cover) (with Craig Finn)

“Walk On” (John Hiatt cover) (with Craig Finn)

“Red Eyes”

“Living Proof”

“Eyes to the Wind”

“Under The Pressure”

“Occasional Rain”

“Come To The City”

“Against The Wind” (Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band cover) (with Craig Finn)