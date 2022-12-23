Phoebe Bridgers has been everywhere this year. In the past month alone, she’s popped up at a 1975 show, a Billie Eilish show, and sang alongside some friends at Ally Coalition’s annual talent show. She also played Sally in a concert version of The Nightmare Before Christmas and had a guest spot on the SZA album. Busy girl! She’s wrapping up her year — maybe, still one more week to go! — with an appearance on the popular web talk show Chicken Shop Date, which is hosted by YouTube personality Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Bridgers is the show’s last guest of the year, and they talk about nightmares, the end of the world, and the nastiest thing that Bridgers has ever eaten (cigarette ash and chew tobacco), all while in a chicken shop. Dimoldenberg wears Bridgers’ characteristic skeleton outfit, while Bridgers opted for a Grateful Dead tee. They also talked about Drake, who Dimoldenberg envisions as the final guest of the show.

Here it is: