Watch Phoebe Bridgers Cover “Milk” At The 1975’s LA Show
Phoebe Bridgers came out during the 1975’s show in Los Angeles on Monday night and covered “Milk,” an older song that originally appeared as a hidden track on the group’s 2012 EP Sex before being released as a proper single in 2017. That deep cut is appropriate for Bridgers, who has long professed to be a 1975 fan and has appeared on a couple of their tracks. Watch video below.
https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRCxdGjg/
This Friday, Bridgers is releasing a cover of Low’s “Words” with Storefront Church.