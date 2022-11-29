Phoebe Bridgers came out during the 1975’s show in Los Angeles on Monday night and covered “Milk,” an older song that originally appeared as a hidden track on the group’s 2012 EP Sex before being released as a proper single in 2017. That deep cut is appropriate for Bridgers, who has long professed to be a 1975 fan and has appeared on a couple of their tracks. Watch video below.

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRCxdGjg/

This Friday, Bridgers is releasing a cover of Low’s “Words” with Storefront Church.