Watch Phoebe Bridgers Cover “Milk” At The 1975’s LA Show

News November 29, 2022 11:18 AM By James Rettig
0

Watch Phoebe Bridgers Cover “Milk” At The 1975’s LA Show

News November 29, 2022 11:18 AM By James Rettig
0

Phoebe Bridgers came out during the 1975’s show in Los Angeles on Monday night and covered “Milk,” an older song that originally appeared as a hidden track on the group’s 2012 EP Sex before being released as a proper single in 2017. That deep cut is appropriate for Bridgers, who has long professed to be a 1975 fan and has appeared on a couple of their tracks. Watch video below.

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRCxdGjg/

This Friday, Bridgers is releasing a cover of Low’s “Words” with Storefront Church.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

It Would Be Cool If Wednesday Gave The Cramps Their Kate Bush Moment

2 days ago 0

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Usher’s “Yeah!” (Feat. Lil Jon & Ludacris)

2 days ago 0

Primavera Sound 2023 Lineup Has Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, & More

1 day ago 0

Bob Dylan Addresses Controversy Over Books And Art Signed With Autopen

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest