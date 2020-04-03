The 1975 – “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

Another new 1975 song has arrived. The rollout to their new album Notes On A Conditional Form has, of course, been lengthy — that is, if you even consider it a separate rollout from the Brief Inquiry era. So far, we have heard the latest iteration of the “The 1975,” “People,” “Frail State Of Mind,” “Me & You Together Song,” and “The Birthday Party.” Earlier this week, the album got another new release date (this time, presumably, due to the pandemic that’s putting everyone’s plans on hold). Notes On A Conditional Form will now be out 5/22; the band began teasing it in earnest with “The 1975″ at the end of July. That’s 10 months. Rumor has it the album’s 22-song tracklist also lasts 10 months.

Thankfully, the ride has always been eventful and fun, with the 1975 shape-shifting between each single and with no shortage of bemusing quips and excellent music and eyebrow-raising lyrics to pass the time. Their latest offering from Notes On A Conditional Form arrives tonight in the form of “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America,” the extremely-1975-titled track that Matty Healy debuted solo when performing at an Australian brushfire benefit about two months ago. And once more, it sounds different from each song that preceded it.

“People” was the seething rocker, “Frail State Of Mind” was the anxious modern pop song, “Me & You Together Song” was the lovelorn retro pop song, and “The Birthday Party” was the bleary-eyed pseudo-ballad. Now “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America” indulges the side of the 1975 that sometimes likes to write gentle acoustic ruminations. Healy whisper-sings over spare guitars, there are some nice textures that flesh out the song, and then Phoebe Bridgers shows up to sing a verse. Check it out below.

Notes On A Conditional Form will be out 5/22 via Interscope/Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.