The 1975 Share Notes On A Conditional Form Tracklist, Push Back Release Date Again

What a journey it’s been to Notes On A Conditional Form, the 1975’s fourth album. Today the Manchester combo has revealed the LP’s massive tracklist and a new release date that seems like it might finally stick.

Way back in April of 2017 the ambitious lads began talking about following up sophomore LP I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it with a new one called Music For Cars. Then, a year later, they revealed they were actually working on two albums, neither titled Music For Cars but both part of the band’s “Music For Cars era” according to singer-guitarist Matty Healy. They spent the rest of 2018 rolling out A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, with Notes On A Conditional Form supposedly set to follow in spring 2019. It’s still not here, but the wait has genuinely been fun.

The 1975 barely even stepped out of rollout mode after A Brief Inquiry dropped in November 2018. By the next summer, they were already starting to trickle out Notes On A Conditional Form singles: the eponymous album opener with Greta Thunberg, “People,” “Frail State Of Mind,” “Me & You Together Song,” “The Birthday Party.” This Friday they’ll push out another one, “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America,” which Healy recently debuted live.

At one point Notes On A Conditional Form had a February release date. More recently it was scheduled to drop on 4/24. As of today it’s set for 5/22. This latest delay appears to be a result of the coronavirus pandemic that caused the band to reschedule its spring North American tour with Phoebe Bridgers. It would also not surprise me if Healy has actually gone back to add lyrics about COVID-19 to the album, as he recently joked about with Charli XCX.

While we wait to find out, we get to peruse the 22-song tracklist, which includes some extremely 1975 titles such as “Streaming,” “Having No Head,” “Guys,” and “Yeah I Know.” Also, Music For Cars has reappeared as a parenthetical on the album’s third song, “The End (Music For Cars).” Check out the full tracklist below, and look out for the new song this Friday.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The 1975″

02 “People”

03 “The End (Music For Cars)”

04 “Frail State of Mind”

05 “Streaming”

06 “The Birthday Party”

07 “Yeah I Know”

08 “Then Because She Goes”

09 “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America”

10 “Roadkill”

11 “Me & You Together Song”

12 “I Think There’s Something You Should Know”

13 “Nothing Revealed / Everything Denied”

14 “Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy)”

15 “Shiny Collarbone”

16 “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

17 “Playing On My Mind”

18 “Having No Head”

19 “What Should I Say”

20 “Bagsy Not in Net”

21 “Don’t Worry”

22 “Guys”

// N O T E S O N A C O N D I T I O N A L F O R M – 2 2 M A Y – P R E O R D E R N O W // L O V E https://t.co/CMaYOANpbx pic.twitter.com/ZC35ixyffQ — The 1975 (@the1975) March 30, 2020

// J E S U S C H R I S T 2 0 0 5 G O D B L E S S A M E R I C A – F R I D A Y // L O V E pic.twitter.com/DM4dtCjeNb — The 1975 (@the1975) March 30, 2020

Notes On A Conditional Form is out 5/22 on Interscope/Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.