Theophilus London Reported Missing

Theophilus London has been reported missing. According to a statement from the rapper’s family, he was last heard from in Los Angeles in July of this year. The statement explains that London’s family traveled to LA on Tuesday to file a missing persons report with the police. They request that anyone with information should contact the LAPD or London’s cousin, Mikhail Noel, via his @iamdjkellz Instagram account.

Here’s the statement in full:

Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts. The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles.

On December 27th, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. They are now seeking the public’s help with any information as to London’s whereabouts:

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.” – Lary Moses London, father of Theophilus London

London is 35 years old, Black, 6’2″, 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel at his instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD.