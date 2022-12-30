The screamo band Coma Regalia started in Lafayette, Indiana in 2010, and they’ve been a hugely prolific force on the DIY underground ever since. A couple of months ago, Coma Regalia covered both sides of the Promise Ring and Texas Is The Reason’s classic 1996 split. Today, Coma Regalia have followed their 2020 album Marked with a new full-length called Il Evectes.

Like so many past Coma Regalia records, Il Evectes sounds like relic from a lost screamo era — that deep-underground late-’90s moment when the genre was just coming into existence and when it didn’t really have rules or restrictions. The sound on Il Evectes is deeply lo-fi and muffled, and it often veers closer to noise-rock than to the metallic emo sounds that dominate the genre now. Stream the LP below.

<a href="https://middlemanrecords.bandcamp.com/album/il-evectes">il evectes by coma regalia</a>

Il Evectes is out now on Middle Man Records.