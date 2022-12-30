Courtney Love Clarifies Comments About Brad Pitt Getting Her Fired From Fight Club

A few days ago, Courtney Love was a guest on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, and their conversation was an absolutely wild ride. Love said a lot of things during that interview, and one of them was a story about losing a role in Fight Club to Helena Bonham Carter. On the podcast, Love said that she was all set for Fight Club — she even says that she might’ve introduced David Fincher to the original Chuck Palahniuk novel — but that she lost the role after an explosive argument with Fight Club star Brad Pitt. Pitt had apparently wanted to play Love’s late husband Kurt Cobain in a Gus Van Sant biopic — a different project from the Cobain-inspired Last Days, which Van Sant made later — and Love wouldn’t let it happen.

Today, Courtney Love has addressed the whole Brad Pitt story on Instagram, and she’s not taking anything back. Instead, Love has expanded on the story. Here’s what she’s written about it:

Hi. Regarding a story I told on the @marcmaron #WTF podcast. A story I was never going to tell. Brad pushed me a bridge too far. I don’t like the way he does business or wields his power. It’s a simple fact, and it started during the production of Fight Club.

I understand how much of a game of roulette casting is. I am not here 22 years later bitching about losing a part playing someone’s side piece in a movie.

On the podcast, I recount the day Brad & Gus Van Sant called me from lunch and tried to blackmail me over my role, for a rights to a film about Kurt. I lost my shit on them, and by 7pm I was fired from Fight Club. Every word of this is factual. This was always a secret that I was fine keeping.

It’s a movie. Indeed, I passed on better roles than that. Who cares?

The point is Brad kept on stalking me about Kurt.

With all this resentment in our history, one might ask why I took yet another pitch for Kurt’s film from Brad after all these years? It’s because I’m in recovery. And resentment is like drinking poison and hoping the other person dies.

I was over being mad about it. Plus, I heard Pitt was dealing with the same demons. So, we might have both changed our spiritual world views. Not to be.

It’s not just the Zoom I had with Brad in 2020 where I said no to @planbfilms & Brad producing it. It’s that I said NO on the Zoom and that was not enough, and I was not heard. I was ignored.

I had no plans to bring it up with Marc Maron but up it came.

I told the story because I felt Pitt would not stop pursuing Kurt – unless I said it in public.

I don’t want Brad to be pissed off at me and become his resentment. I want him to do better. I’m not into assault. Cmon brother Pitt. I wish you well, truly.

If he’s mad at me, that’s his problem. I enjoy him as a movie star immensely. Not so much as a biopic producer.

Hope this clarifies, and thanks for your time.

I’m sure Helena Bonham Carter was utterly meant to be Marla Singer and I do not bear her or Edward Norton or David Fincher or Art Linson — all people whose work & genius I respect immensely — any ill will.

Xx. Nmrk.

#GENTLEMEN? #IAMNOTAREALBLONDE! Shall we get started”

X c