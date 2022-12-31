Watch Patti Smith Sing “Redondo Beach” In Tribute To Vivienne Westwood

Two days ago, the legendary designer Vivienne Westwood, a woman who was hugely important to the ’70s punk explosion, died at the age of 81. Last night, Patti Smith, another woman who was hugely important to the ’70s punk explosion, sang a song for Westwood.

Yesterday was Patti Smith’s 76th birthday. Every year, she plays a show in New York on her birthday, and last night’s set was at the Brooklyn Bowl. Early in her set, Smith dedicated her 1975 Horses classic “Redondo Beach” to Westwood. Smith didn’t say a lot about Westwood during her performance, but she clearly still loves being up onstage, and the “goodbye, Vivien” at the end of the song was warm and heartfelt. Watch that performance below.

