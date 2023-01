Brandi Carlile headlined Portland’s Moda Center on New Year’s Eve with opener KT Tunstall. Also on the premises were local legends Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney, who joined Benatar for a cover of Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot.” Carlile also reprised her cover of Radiohead’s “Creep.” Check out footage of both covers below.