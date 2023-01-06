Stream Nicole Dollanganger’s New Album Married In Mount Airy

Stream Nicole Dollanganger’s New Album Married In Mount Airy

New Music January 6, 2023 8:57 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Nicole Dollanganger has released a handful of singles since 2018’s Heart Shaped Bed, starting with 2021’s “Whispering Glades” and last year’s 5 Best Songs Of The Week contender “Gold Satin Dreamer” and “Runnin’ Free.” Last week, Dollanganger announced her new album Married In Mount Airy would be out on Jan. 6. A few days after dropping the album art, Dollanganger followed up with a tracklist, which includes all three aforementioned one-off tracks.

Listen to MIMA below.

Married In Mount Airy is out now.

