Nicole Dollanganger has released a handful of singles since 2018’s Heart Shaped Bed, starting with 2021’s “Whispering Glades” and last year’s 5 Best Songs Of The Week contender “Gold Satin Dreamer” and “Runnin’ Free.” Last week, Dollanganger announced her new album Married In Mount Airy would be out on Jan. 6. A few days after dropping the album art, Dollanganger followed up with a tracklist, which includes all three aforementioned one-off tracks.

Listen to MIMA below.

<a href="https://nicoledollanganger.bandcamp.com/album/married-in-mount-airy">Married in Mount Airy by Nicole Dollanganger</a>

Married In Mount Airy is out now.