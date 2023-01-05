Next month, Katherine Paul is releasing a new album as Black Belt Eagle Scout called The Land, The Water, The Sky. She’s shared two tracks from it so far, “My Blood Runs Through This Land” and “Don’t Give Up.” Today, she’s back with another one, “Nobody,” which is crisp and unfurls over six minutes; Paul’s quivering vocals here are a bit reminiscent of Feist as she repeats: “Nobody sang it for me like I wanna sing it to you.”

“When I was growing up, I didn’t have very many Native role models to look to on TV or the radio,” Paul said in a statement. “It was within my own community that I found inspiring role models through our elders and our community leaders. With Native representation in music and television slowly growing, I often ask myself where I stand within representation in music and how I want to be seen. This song is about the relationship I have with my own representation in music.”

Watch a video for the song below.

The Land, The Water, The Sky is out 2/10 via Saddle Creek.