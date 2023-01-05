Death metal titans Obituary are returning with Dying Of Everything, their first new album in six years, next week. We talked to the band in our Black Market column back in November, and they’ve shared two singles from it so far, “The Wrong Time” and the title track. Today, they’re back with one more advance single, the heavy “My Will To Live.” Here’s what the band said about it in a statement:

The time is ALMOST here and we could not be more excited to FINALLY get the NewAlbum in the hands of the fans! It’s been a long time coming and we know that you guys have been patiently waiting for this release so we are proud to give one more treat with this next single. “My Will to Live” was one of the last songs we wrote for this Album and it is the one we chose for the lyric video as it’s a classic Obituary style song with plenty of groove and a vicious vocal performance by JT and a damn good representation of “Dying of Everything” as a whole and will hopefully wet your taste buds and prepare your ear canal for what you can expect from these FloridaBoys and the new record! ..enjoy and here we go!!!!!!

Check it out below.

Dying Of Everything is out 1/13 via Relapse Records.