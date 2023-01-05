Big Thief Are Inviting Teachers To Bring Students To Soundchecks On Upcoming Tour

Big Thief concerts are often sensational. Their soundchecks might soon be educational. On Instagram today, the band posted a note inviting teachers to bring their students to soundchecks on their 2023 US tour. “Our hope is that students would be able to come see the soundcheck and ask questions and share in a discussion about creativity, music, playing shows, songwriting or whatever!” the note reads.

Here’s the full message:

Dearest educators and students 💥

Teachers–we would love to hear if you are interested in participating and how we can organize this so that it is of most benefit to your students. If you are interested in bringing your class to a soundcheck, and/or have any ideas that you think would help us get the ball rolling and make this experience as accessible and organized as possible, please do not hesitate to reach out to us at this email address: bigthiefsoundcheck at gmail

Let’s chat and hopefully see some of you at soundcheck. ❤️Big Thief