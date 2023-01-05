Big Thief Are Inviting Teachers To Bring Students To Soundchecks On Upcoming Tour
Big Thief concerts are often sensational. Their soundchecks might soon be educational. On Instagram today, the band posted a note inviting teachers to bring their students to soundchecks on their 2023 US tour. “Our hope is that students would be able to come see the soundcheck and ask questions and share in a discussion about creativity, music, playing shows, songwriting or whatever!” the note reads.
Here’s the full message:
Dearest educators and students 💥
Big Thief is looking to bring an educational component to the touring process by offering open invitations for teachers to bring their students to our soundchecks on the upcoming 2023 US tour. Our hope is that students would be able to come see the soundcheck and ask questions and share in a discussion about creativity, music, playing shows, songwriting or whatever!
Teachers–we would love to hear if you are interested in participating and how we can organize this so that it is of most benefit to your students. If you are interested in bringing your class to a soundcheck, and/or have any ideas that you think would help us get the ball rolling and make this experience as accessible and organized as possible, please do not hesitate to reach out to us at this email address: bigthiefsoundcheck at gmail
Let’s chat and hopefully see some of you at soundcheck. ❤️Big Thief
This offer seems to be specific to Big Thief’s American dates, but here is their full touring itinerary anyway.
TOUR DATES:
01/31 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
02/03 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
02/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
02/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
02/07 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman
02/09 – Oxford, MS @ Lyric Oxford
02/10 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
02/11 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
02/15 – Austin, TX @ ACL at Moody Theatre
02/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
02/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
02/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
02/20 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theatre
02/21 – Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell
02/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
02/25 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
03/02 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
04/05 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead
04/06 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
04/07 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
04/08 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall
04/11 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
04/12 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo
04/15 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdamse Schouwburg
04/16 – Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort
04/18 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
04/22 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
04/23 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
04/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz
04/27 – Valencia, ES @ Sala Moon
04/28 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
04/29 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV