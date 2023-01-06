FAIM are not gonna live forever. In 2020, the righteous and politically inclined Denver hardcore band released their stomp-ass debut album Hollow Hope. Last month, FAIM announced plans to follow Hollow Hope with a new LP called Your Life And Nothing Else, which they recorded with producer Jack Shirley, who’s made classic records with people like Deafheaven, Jeff Rosenstock, and Gulch. FAIM also said that Your Life And Nothing Else will be their swan song. They’ll release the album and do a bit more touring, and then the band will be done.

FAIM already shared the early single “Silver Spoon,” and it fucking rules. Today, they’ve also dropped a new track called “Opus,” which is specifically about the end of the band. Over fast riffage that turns into a deep churn, singer Kat roars about the unanswered question of whether she should’ve devoted all her energy to this band in the first place: “Why even pretend this is meaningful?/ Staring at white lines, grasping onto past lives.” It’s heavy shit. Here’s what Kat says about the song:

When I moved to Washington State, we knew we couldn’t keep going with the band indefinitely. Being older, we really wanted to spend our time off work not just touring, and this band had started taking a lot of that personal time away. Putting an end date on the band has allowed us to give 100% to this band in a specific time frame. Plus, we know this is a scene for the youth, and we didn’t want to overstay our welcome. “Opus” is about all of this. Did I make smart life choices? Can I let go of something that has been an integral part of my life for the past six years? Was it all a waste of time? It’s bittersweet saying goodbye to this band. I am grateful for the opportunities and friendships that have come out of it, but I am also ready to move on.

Listen to “Opus” below.

<a href="https://faim.bandcamp.com/album/your-life-and-nothing-else">Your Life and Nothing Else by FAIM</a>

Your Life And Nothing Else is out 3/3 on Safe Inside Records. Pre-order it here.