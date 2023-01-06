BeachLife 2023 Has Gwen Stefani, Pixies, John Fogerty, & More

BeachLife 2023 Has Gwen Stefani, Pixies, John Fogerty, & More

The fourth iteration of Redondo Beach’s BeachLife Festival is going down May 5-7, and it’s clearly targeting aging millennials and Gen-Xers. Headliners include the Black Keys and Black Crowes sandwiching Gwen Stefani. Other notable names on the bill include John Fogerty (doing CCR songs), Pixies, Modest Mouse, Tegan And Sara, Kurt Vile And The Violators, Band Of Horses, Sugar Ray, Aly & AJ, CAAMP, The Head And The Heart, Noah Cyrus, Mavis Staples, Trampled By Turtles, The Wailers, and a special full-album performance of 40 Oz. To Freedom by Sublime With Rome, among others. Tickets are available here.

