Lil Ugly Mane – “Ricochet”

New Music January 9, 2023 9:46 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Years ago, the enigmatic Virginia rapper and producer Lil Ugly Mane helped define the murky, lo-fi side of the whole SoundCloud-rap wave. These days, Lil Ugly Mane is on some other shit. For the past few years, Lil Ugly Mane has been releasing a series of singles, as well as the 2021 album Volcanic Bird Enemy And The Voiced Concern, that move away from rap, toward muffled and personal takes on indie rock. We last heard from Lil Ugly Mane when he released two songs, “Redacted Fog” and “Unassisted,” in November. Today, he’s got another one.

As with all of Lil Ugly Mane’s recent music, “Ricochet” has just shown up on Bandcamp without anything resembling promotion. It’s basically an acoustic folk song, though its Bandcamp tags are simply “Richmond” and “podcasts.” With echo all over his voice, Lil Ugly Mane sings about wallowing in depression and/or addiction over a simple, strummy acoustic guitar: “Understanding restlessness on underpasses/ Is an understated feeling, and I’m unenthusiastic/ I’m just a slug, just a pile on the mattress/ Let me be where I belong.” I hope this guy’s doing OK. Listen below.

“Ricochet” is out now and available on Bandcamp.

