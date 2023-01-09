At the end of the month, Meg Baird is releasing a new album, Furling. We’ve heard two tracks from it so far, “Will You Follow Me Home?” and “Star Hill Song,” and today Baird is back with one more single, “Ashes, Ashes,” a wordless six-minute song that’s evocative and celestial. It comes with a fuzzed-out video from visual artist Rachael Pony Cassells, who said:

I have been thinking about the relationship of fire to water. Sometimes they resemble one another it’s hard to tell if we are burning or drowning. Smoke blinks tears to eyes; fire eventually brings the rain. California, Australia, inferno, flood. We came of age in a very different time, when the cycles of fire to water were gentler. They did not frequently destroy the homes of our friends and families. I remember flying into SFO in 2020 the day the morning skies were midnight. Dark and red. I landed to a text message from Meg. Preempting my panic, she assured me that while it looked like the end of the world, and is surely symptomatic of the end of many eras, the fog was pushing up the wildfire smoke allowing us to breathe in the dark.