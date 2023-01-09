Next month, Young Fathers, the Scottish trio who don’t fit into any sort of genre or category, will finally follow up their much-loved 2018 album Cocoa Sugar with a new LP called Heavy Heavy. The group recorded Heavy Heavy in a basement studio without guests, but it doesn’t sound like they sacrificed any of their scope for in-the-moment immediacy. We’ve already posted the early singles “Geronimo,” “I Saw,” and “Tell Somebody.” Today, we get another one.

“Rice” is the opening track from Heavy Heavy, and it sets a triumphant and ritualistic tone. The song evokes old spirituals, pairing straining-for-transcendence group vocals with sweaty organ, rumbling percussion, and deep bass burbles. It sounds ancient and mystical but still vital. As with the other Heavy Heavy singles, “Rice” also has an abstract video from director David Uzochukwu. Check it out below.

Heavy Heavy is out 2/3 on Ninja Tune.