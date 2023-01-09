The Australian band Civic are a month out from releasing their new album, Taken By Force. They’ve shared “Born In The Heat” and “End Of The Line” from it already, and today they’re back with another track, “Blood Rushes.” “My verses are about new love and trying to protect that in a violent world, like trying to keep a candle alight in a cyclone,” the band’s singer Jim McCullough said in a statement. “It’s about wanting to have your own world away from everything, wanting that feeling to last a little bit longer before it all comes crashing down.” Listen below.

Taken By Force is out 2/10 via ATO Records. Pre-order it here.