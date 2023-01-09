Civic – “Blood Rushes”

New Music January 9, 2023 5:24 PM By James Rettig
0

Civic – “Blood Rushes”

New Music January 9, 2023 5:24 PM By James Rettig
0

The Australian band Civic are a month out from releasing their new album, Taken By Force. They’ve shared “Born In The Heat” and “End Of The Line” from it already, and today they’re back with another track, “Blood Rushes.” “My verses are about new love and trying to protect that in a violent world, like trying to keep a candle alight in a cyclone,” the band’s singer Jim McCullough said in a statement. “It’s about wanting to have your own world away from everything, wanting that feeling to last a little bit longer before it all comes crashing down.” Listen below.

Taken By Force is out 2/10 via ATO Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean To Headline Coachella 2023: Report

4 days ago 0

Cage The Elephant Singer Arrested On Gun Charges

3 days ago 0

Nick Cave Gives An Update On The Next Bad Seeds Album

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Kanye West’s “Gold Digger” (Feat. Jamie Foxx)

4 days ago 0

Alan Sparhawk Discusses Fight To Get Low’s Masters Back From UMG

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest