Alvvays’ outstanding third album Blue Rev was our #1 album of 2022 (as well as our Album Of The Week), so it only stands to reason that we’d want to know more about their record collection. Alvvays’ Molly Rankin and Alec O’Hanley did a “What’s In My Bag?” video for Amoeba in San Francisco, where they shared their bin picks: Margo Guryan’s 20 Demos, Martin Newell’s The Off White Album, Gordon Lightfoot’s Endless Wire, and Oasis’s Be Here Now, just to name a few. And there are a bunch more excellent choices where those came from. Watch Alvvays’ “What’s In My Bag?” interview below.