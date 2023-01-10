In a couple of weeks, Oozing Wound, the Chicago noise-rock power trio with one of the best band names, will release their new LP We Cater To Cowards. (Seriously, this band is very good at naming things.) We’ve already posted the early single “The Good Times (I Don’t Miss ‘Em),” and now Oozing Wound have followed that one with a new rager called “Hypnic Jerk.”

“Hypnic Jerk” is a frantic two-minute riff-beast about being totally unable to function in current real-world circumstances. Sample lyrics: “I’m my therapist’s shrink/ And man, she’s got a lot to say/ I never get in a word/ But I still get to pay.” But you won’t understand those lyrics, since Zack Weil barks them over a fast, dizzy rumble. Somewhere in there, Yakuza leader Bruce LaMont and Chicago public-access TV host Thymme Jones add ominous tones on, respectively, saxophone and trumpet.

Also, for the record, “hypnic” is a real word. A hypnic headache is a headache that you get while you’re asleep, and it causes you to wake up suddenly. Sounds shitty! Enjoy the song below.

<a href="https://oozingwound.bandcamp.com/album/we-cater-to-cowards">We Cater To Cowards by Oozing Wound</a>

We Cater To Cowards is out 1/27/23 on Thrill Jockey.