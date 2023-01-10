Oozing Wound – “Hypnic Jerk”

Evan Jenkins

New Music January 10, 2023 10:59 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Oozing Wound – “Hypnic Jerk”

Evan Jenkins

New Music January 10, 2023 10:59 AM By Tom Breihan
0

In a couple of weeks, Oozing Wound, the Chicago noise-rock power trio with one of the best band names, will release their new LP We Cater To Cowards. (Seriously, this band is very good at naming things.) We’ve already posted the early single “The Good Times (I Don’t Miss ‘Em),” and now Oozing Wound have followed that one with a new rager called “Hypnic Jerk.”

“Hypnic Jerk” is a frantic two-minute riff-beast about being totally unable to function in current real-world circumstances. Sample lyrics: “I’m my therapist’s shrink/ And man, she’s got a lot to say/ I never get in a word/ But I still get to pay.” But you won’t understand those lyrics, since Zack Weil barks them over a fast, dizzy rumble. Somewhere in there, Yakuza leader Bruce LaMont and Chicago public-access TV host Thymme Jones add ominous tones on, respectively, saxophone and trumpet.

Also, for the record, “hypnic” is a real word. A hypnic headache is a headache that you get while you’re asleep, and it causes you to wake up suddenly. Sounds shitty! Enjoy the song below.

We Cater To Cowards is out 1/27/23 on Thrill Jockey.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean To Headline Coachella 2023: Report

4 days ago 0

Coachella Announces 2023 Lineup

7 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Chris Brown’s “Run It!” (Feat. Juelz Santana)

2 days ago 0

Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Has Kendrick Lamar, Paramore, A Diarrhea Planet Reunion, & Much More

12 hours ago 0

Cage The Elephant Singer Arrested On Gun Charges

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest